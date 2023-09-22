BJD's preparatory meets ahead of elections conclude

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) concluded its organisational meetings, engaging various party cadres, in Koraput district ahead of the 2024 elections. Conducted by party leaders from different assembly constituencies, these meetings aimed to strategise and mobilize support for the party’s electoral campaign.

According to party sources, the meetings commenced on Monday in tribal areas across the district in the presence of BJD leaders Dibya Sankar Mishra and Iswar Panigrahi, along with the district BJD president Jhina Hikaka.

Key assembly constituencies such as Kotpad, Koraput, Laxmipur, Pottangi, and Jeypore were the points of discussion, where party leaders outlined a comprehensive three-month strategy to empower cadres and garner public support for the forthcoming election.

The leaders stressed on house-to-house surveys, reaching out to every voter, and organising meetings in every village. These efforts are scheduled to be carried out from October to December.

The party leaders emphasised the need to highlight the developmental work done under the BJD government and effectively communicate to the public. The party cadres also shared the ground-level challenges they face and urged the public representatives to be more active in visiting tribal areas.

State BJD secretary Iswar Panigrahi said, “We have completed our orientation programme in different assembly constituencies of Koraput and Malkangiri districts. Activities will proceed as planned in the coming days as we continue our efforts to reach the people.”

