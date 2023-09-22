Home States Odisha

Demand to set up mega steel plant in Rairangpur grows

Though the local political leaders promised to fulfil this demand, after the elections, they failed, the protesters alleged.

Published: 22nd September 2023

Residents of Rairangpur sub-division at the rally on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Demanding establishment of a mega steel plant in Rairangpur sub-division, thousands of residents of Anandapur, Kantabani and Dandabos villages, along with neighbouring areas under Purunapani Gram Panchayat, held a rally in Rairangpur town in Mayurbhanj district on Thursday.They submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through the sub-collector of Rairangpur sub-division.

Speaking to the media, the residents expressed their frustration, emphasising that Rairangpur sub-division possesses significant mineral resources but has suffered due to the indifference of politicians and a lack of interest from the local administration in establishing industries for local development.Though the local political leaders promised to fulfil this demand, after the elections, they failed, the protesters alleged.

Rukmani Singh, Baidhar Singh, Bhanu Murmu, and others expressed their disappointment, revealing that various companies and agencies had been extracting iron ore and other minerals from the region. Furthermore, inadequate rainfall and the lack of irrigation facilities over the past few years have affected farming activities, impacting the income sources of local farmers.“Under such circumstances, the establishment of a mega steel plant would help harness local mineral resources, create employment opportunities, and boost the local economy,” said Baidhar Singh.



