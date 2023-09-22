No respite from dengue menace in Odisha's capital, cases past 3,000 mark

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: There seems no end to the surge of dengue in the state capital as the caseload has breached the 3,000 mark making it one of the highest in the recent years. Sources in the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme (NVBDCP) and Health department said over two dozens cases reported on September 19 have pushed the dengue infection count of the capital city to 3,021.

The issue raises concern as the cases reported till date are about 1,000 more as compared to the corresponding period of 2022. As per reports, the state capital had reported just around 1,960 odd cases till September third week last year.As per information, a total of 5,137 dengue cases have been reported from Khurda region including the state capital in the current season beginning from January. The cases have been detected from around 40,000 odd tests.

Apart from 3,021 cases from Bhubaneswar, 815 cases have been reported from rural Khurda. While another 1,130 cases have been categorised as unknown, as many as 171 cases are said to be from other districts.

The cases in unknown category have also been detected from the state capital only and their inclusion in the tally will push the count beyond 4,000, a health official said. “Besides, half of the dengue cases have been reported in September so far of which 1,200 are from BMC jurisdiction,” he added. If rain doesn’t last, the cases will come down, said an official from NVBDCP.

Officials said around 18 localities including Acharya Vihar, Baramunda, Nayapalli, Bhimtangi, Chandrasekharpur, IRC village, Jayadev Vihar, Laxmi Sagar, Niladri Vihar, Old town, Patia, Saheed Nagar, Salia Sahi, Satya Nagar, Uni IX, Unit III, Unit IV and Unit VI with more than 50 cases, have been categorised as red zones for preventive measures in priority.

In Patia, a dengue hotspot, cases have spiked to 268. Meanwhile, around 241 cases have been reported from Saheed Nagar while Acharya Vihar continues to record 119 cases so far. Similarly, IRC villages has detected 159 cases followed by Nayapalli at 156, Satya Nagar at 120, Unit IX at 136 and Jayadev Vihar at 96.

Additional district urban public health officer (ADUPHO) Antaryami Mishra said fogging activities are being actively carried out by the BMC. He said that with around 25 cases a day, the infection level has come to a plateau in the city and it will be contained soon.

CURRENT SCENARIO

3,021 cases from Bhubaneswar

5,137 cases from Khurda

18 hotspots in capital city

Highest 268 in Patia

BHUBANESWAR: There seems no end to the surge of dengue in the state capital as the caseload has breached the 3,000 mark making it one of the highest in the recent years. Sources in the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme (NVBDCP) and Health department said over two dozens cases reported on September 19 have pushed the dengue infection count of the capital city to 3,021. The issue raises concern as the cases reported till date are about 1,000 more as compared to the corresponding period of 2022. As per reports, the state capital had reported just around 1,960 odd cases till September third week last year.As per information, a total of 5,137 dengue cases have been reported from Khurda region including the state capital in the current season beginning from January. The cases have been detected from around 40,000 odd tests. Apart from 3,021 cases from Bhubaneswar, 815 cases have been reported from rural Khurda. While another 1,130 cases have been categorised as unknown, as many as 171 cases are said to be from other districts.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The cases in unknown category have also been detected from the state capital only and their inclusion in the tally will push the count beyond 4,000, a health official said. “Besides, half of the dengue cases have been reported in September so far of which 1,200 are from BMC jurisdiction,” he added. If rain doesn’t last, the cases will come down, said an official from NVBDCP. Officials said around 18 localities including Acharya Vihar, Baramunda, Nayapalli, Bhimtangi, Chandrasekharpur, IRC village, Jayadev Vihar, Laxmi Sagar, Niladri Vihar, Old town, Patia, Saheed Nagar, Salia Sahi, Satya Nagar, Uni IX, Unit III, Unit IV and Unit VI with more than 50 cases, have been categorised as red zones for preventive measures in priority. In Patia, a dengue hotspot, cases have spiked to 268. Meanwhile, around 241 cases have been reported from Saheed Nagar while Acharya Vihar continues to record 119 cases so far. Similarly, IRC villages has detected 159 cases followed by Nayapalli at 156, Satya Nagar at 120, Unit IX at 136 and Jayadev Vihar at 96. Additional district urban public health officer (ADUPHO) Antaryami Mishra said fogging activities are being actively carried out by the BMC. He said that with around 25 cases a day, the infection level has come to a plateau in the city and it will be contained soon. CURRENT SCENARIO 3,021 cases from Bhubaneswar 5,137 cases from Khurda 18 hotspots in capital city Highest 268 in Patia