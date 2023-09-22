Home States Odisha

Odisha to construct truck terminals at 15 sites along NHs soon 

A third-party supervision will also be conducted to ensure the quality and timely execution of the projects.  

Published: 22nd September 2023 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Truck terminal

Representational image (File photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a long wait, the state government has finally decided to construct 15 truck terminals at a cost of Rs 150 crore along highways to reduce accidents. The truck terminals will come up at 15 locations including Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khurda, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Nabarangpur in the first phase during the current financial year. While the terminal at Balasore will be built by the district administration through Engineering Projects (India) Limited (EPIL), it has been decided that Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC) will construct the terminals at the remaining locations.

The districts have already identified a minimum of 10 acre land along national and state highways for the terminals, which will have amenities and services like restrooms, dhabas, storage facilities, weighing bridges, loading and unloading areas, repair workshop, vehicle servicing facility, petrol pump and toilets. A Transport department official said the Finance department has already released around 67 per cent of the budgeted amount of `150 crore and the rest will be released after submission of the utilisation certificate by the end of December.

“The implementing agencies EPIL and OPHWC have been instructed to invest the fund in a modular or phased manner so that the infrastructure will be ready with development of land, construction of boundary wall and truck bays by end of the financial year so that trucks can be parked in these places,” he said. Meanwhile, the Commerce and Transport department has asked the Transport commissioner to constitute a committee to regularly monitor the projects regularly including the projects to be constructed by the collectors. A third-party supervision will also be conducted to ensure the quality and timely execution of the projects.  

The state saw around 17 per cent jump in road accidents in the first quarter of this year. The number of accidents went up from 2,895 to 3,370 and casualties rose from 1,359 to 1,594 during the January-March period. Fatality rate in the three-month period was around 47 per cent.

Vital facility

 The truck terminals will come up at 15 locations
 The terminal at Balasore to be constructed by EPIL
 OPHWC to construct the terminals at remaining locations

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Truck terminal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp