OTP scam: 1 more held from Assam

STF will question the accused about his role in the racket and an investigation carried out to ascertain if he has any links with any Pakistani agent, said sources.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch arrested one more anti-social in connection with its case related to sale of pre-activated SIM cards and one-time passwords to cyber criminals and Pakistani agents.

STF sources said the accused is a native of Assam and is being brought to Odisha. STF will question the accused about his role in the racket and an investigation carried out to ascertain if he has any links with any Pakistani agent, said sources.

So far, the agency has arrested seven persons in connection with the case. In May, the agency had arrested Pathanisamant Lenka (35) of Itamati, who is a teacher in a private ITI college, Saroj Kumar Nayak alias Amit (26) of Poibadi in Nayagarh district and Soumya Pattanaik (19) of Sujanpur in Jajpur district.

