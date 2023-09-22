Police to act tough on drinking in public places in Bhubaneswar

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to improve law and order situation in the capital city, police has accorded top priority to three issues - consumption of alcohol in residential and public places, anti-social elements and sale of narcotics drugs, DCP Prateek Singh said on Thursday.

“One of our biggest focus is on curbing consumption of alcohol openly in residential areas and to instill a sense of safety and security among citizens. Such locations have been identified and stringent action is being initiated against the violators,” said Singh.

More than 20 people were fined under Odisha Urban Police (OUP) Act on Wednesday in Unit-IX area for consuming alcohol in residential areas/public places. The violators are not only being fined but also being taken to police stations and allowed to leave after sobering up.

Police have identified a total of 418 ‘khati’ places (hangout points) in the city where youths assemble and engage in open drinking and other unlawful activities. The maximum 45 khati places have been identified within Mancheswar police limits, followed by 39 under Nayapalli and 38 under under Capital police station.

At least 33 khati places have been identified under Kharavela Nagar police station and 32 each within Bharatpur and Khandagiri police limits. Bhubaneswar Police has taken action against 2,145 people between September 1 and 20 for consuming alcohol in public places and collected Rs 10.73 lakh fines from them.

Sources said police had initiated action against 11,132 people between June and August for public drinking and collected a fine of Rs 57.13 lakh. Similarly, the drive against the sale of drugs in the city has been enhanced.

The city police registered 12 cases, arrested 26 peddlers and seized 399 gm brown sugar from them between June and August. Around 16 cases were registered, 40 peddlers arrested, 2.62 quintal ganja and Rs 1.72 lakh cash seized from them during the same period.

So far this month, police have registered six cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, arrested 11 peddlers and seized 66 gm brown sugar and 3.2 kg ganja from them. “Stringent action is being initiated against anti-socials involved in various offences. Around 226 anti-socials have been arrested between June and September 20,” said Singh.

The DCP said the police’s three current priorities are not only for the puja season but the drive will continue in the coming days. Out of the total anti-socials arrested, 69 were held for property offences like committing snatching of valuables.

