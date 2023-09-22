Three detained with Asian Palm Civet in Digapahandi

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Forest officials of Digapahandi forest range successfully thwarted an attempt of wildlife smugglers to transport a protected wild animal outside the state. Berhampur divisional forest officer (DFO) Sunny Khokkar said forest staff on Thursday detained three persons, identified as Binod Mallik (22), Kuna Naik (22), and Prakash Mallik (45), all from Pattapur area at Jakara village.

During search, forest personnel found a live Asian Palm Civet Cat, also known as “Salia Patini,” from the possession of the three detained.The Asian Palm Civet Cat is classified as a Schedule-I animal, warranting it protection under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.A wildlife offence case has been registered against the accused. They have been charged with illegal possession and transportation of a protected species. The three have been forwarded to court.

BERHAMPUR: Forest officials of Digapahandi forest range successfully thwarted an attempt of wildlife smugglers to transport a protected wild animal outside the state. Berhampur divisional forest officer (DFO) Sunny Khokkar said forest staff on Thursday detained three persons, identified as Binod Mallik (22), Kuna Naik (22), and Prakash Mallik (45), all from Pattapur area at Jakara village. During search, forest personnel found a live Asian Palm Civet Cat, also known as “Salia Patini,” from the possession of the three detained.The Asian Palm Civet Cat is classified as a Schedule-I animal, warranting it protection under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.A wildlife offence case has been registered against the accused. They have been charged with illegal possession and transportation of a protected species. The three have been forwarded to court.