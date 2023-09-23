80 divine lathis to attend royal Dussehra in Jeypore

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Dussehra puja committee of Jeypore has decided to host 80 ‘divine lathis’ (incarnation of Goddess Durga) from village altars of the undivided Koraput district for the upcoming Durga puja festival at Jeypore.

A meeting headed by Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati was conducted in this regard on Thursday. It was decided that the festival will begin on September 6 with Sodosh puja in Jeypore’s Bagabati temple after which a two-week-long celebration will follow in different temples.

The members of the puja committee will invite around 80 divine lathis from different tribal villages of Koraput from Mahasaptami to take part in the festival. Besides, the heads of the villages will also be invited to be a part of the celebration.

The puja committee has also decided to organise Ravana Podi this year in Dussehra ground on the final day of the festival in the presence of prominent persons. For this purpose, the committee has requested the district administration to restore all CCTVs of Jeypore town before Dussehra.

Every year, over 3 lakh people from different parts of the state and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh take part in the Dusshera festival.

JEYPORE: The Dussehra puja committee of Jeypore has decided to host 80 ‘divine lathis’ (incarnation of Goddess Durga) from village altars of the undivided Koraput district for the upcoming Durga puja festival at Jeypore. A meeting headed by Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati was conducted in this regard on Thursday. It was decided that the festival will begin on September 6 with Sodosh puja in Jeypore’s Bagabati temple after which a two-week-long celebration will follow in different temples. The members of the puja committee will invite around 80 divine lathis from different tribal villages of Koraput from Mahasaptami to take part in the festival. Besides, the heads of the villages will also be invited to be a part of the celebration.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The puja committee has also decided to organise Ravana Podi this year in Dussehra ground on the final day of the festival in the presence of prominent persons. For this purpose, the committee has requested the district administration to restore all CCTVs of Jeypore town before Dussehra. Every year, over 3 lakh people from different parts of the state and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh take part in the Dusshera festival.