Family court in Odisha rejects BJD Lok Sabha MP’s divorce petition

As revealed from her evidence she is under protection of police and she has filed some other cases against the petitioner, which are sub-judice.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Family Court, Cuttack on Friday rejected both the divorce petition filed by BJD’s Kendrapara Lok Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty and the plea for restitution of conjugal rights filed by his wife and actor Varsha Priyadarshini.

Family Court Judge Swagati Das said, “The petitioner (Anubhav Mohanty) has failed to establish preponderance of probability that the respondent (Varsha Priyadarsini) refused and avoided for consummation of their marriage and caused mental cruelty to the petitioner by her conduct towards himself and his family members. As the petitioner has failed to substantiate his pleadings, he is not entitled to get a decree of divorce in his favour in the interest of social justice.”

“At the same time, though the respondent is claiming restitution of conjugal rights, she has also made unsubstantiated allegations against the petitioner. As revealed from her evidence she is under the protection of police and she has filed some other cases against the petitioner, which are sub-judice. Therefore, allowing the prayer of restitution is not safe while the wife is not feeling secure in the house of the petitioner,” the judge ruled.

