Family refuses to cremate dead in Odisha in ‘resurrection’ hope

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Family members of a dead man refused to cremate his body expecting him to come back to life at Kainthasahi (Nuasahi) inward no-4 of Rairakhol NAC on Thursday. Twenty-two-year-old Biren Kanara died at around 2 p.m. on Thursday. After waiting for nearly 26 hours in the hope of his ‘resurrection’, Biren’s family finally agreed to cremate his body after the intervention of police and doctors on Friday.

Sources said Biren was sick for the last few weeks. As his condition deteriorated around 15 days back, his family admitted him to Rairakhol sub-divisional hospital. When there was no improvement in his condition, he was referred to VIMSAR, Burla a week back.

While Biren was undergoing treatment at VIMSAR, his family had a suspicion that their neighbour performed black magic on the youth due to which he was not recovering. Three days back, Biren was brought home, but his condition worsened again on Thursday. He was rushed to the sub-divisional hospital where doctors declared him dead.

After bringing his body from the hospital, family members refused to perform his last rites as they believed he was still alive. In the evening, they even called a sorcerer hoping to resurrect him. On Friday morning, the family informed police that their neighbour had performed black magic on Biren due to which he was not waking up.

Police rushed to their house and found Biren dead. When the cops tried to seize the body, the youth’s family members resisted. However, police managed to persuade the family to take the body to Rairakhol hospital where the doctors convinced them that Biren had actually died and black magic was not the reason behind his death. The family then left the hospital after giving written assurance that they would cremate the body.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Rairakhol PK Meher said, “The family members were convinced after talking to the doctors. They agreed to cremate the body after taking it from the hospital. However, they refused to conduct an autopsy on the body.”Biren’s last rites were performed at around 4 pm on Friday.

