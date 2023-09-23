Fakir Mohan University improves NAAC grade to A

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Fakir Mohan University at Balasore has improved its National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grade from a B+ to an A. The university which recently underwent NAAC evaluation, has scored an institutional Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.18 to bag the rank.

The NAAC peer team visited the university earlier this month to evaluate it for its second cycle of assessment. During the last cycle of assessment in 2016, it scored B+. This time, it has improved its marks in research, innovation and extension besides teaching-learning and curricular aspects.

Appreciating the teachers and staff, vice-chancellor Santosh Tripathy said that the improvement in grading was the result of collective efforts. This is an indication that the university has risen to the level of one of the best higher education institutions in the country. Securing an A grade in the second NAAC assessment is a major achievement, however, there is still more to go. The university is making efforts for the same, he added.

Apart from Fakir Mohan University, three public universities - Utkal, Berhampur and Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo - underwent a third cycle of assessment by NAAC and scored A, B and A grades respectively in the last year. While Utkal’s grade slipped to ‘A’ from an ‘A+’, Berhampur University’s grade too came down to ‘B’ from an ‘A’. But, Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University improved its grade from ‘B+’ to A.

