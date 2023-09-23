Focus on infrastructure in supplementary budget of Rs 28K crore: Odisha govt

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday placed a supplementary budget of Rs 28,200 crore for 2023-24 in the Assembly with a focus on the development of rural infrastructure and funding of different welfare measures that were announced recently. The supplementary budget is the highest ever and brought even as the overall expenditure is less than 30 per cent by August-end.

Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, however, told media persons that additional funds are required for the completion of different projects launched by the state government. More provisions have been made for ongoing Central and Centrally-sponsored schemes and new schemes announced by the Centre. As expected, provisions of Rs 1,302 crore have been made for the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme while Rs 556 crore has been provided for the Local Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LaccMI). Besides, Rs 210 crore has been earmarked for the Odisha Metro Rail project, announced by the state government recently.

The Ekamra plan of the state government received Rs 250 crore while Rs 100 crore has been allocated for carrying forward the smart city initiative. Other major allocations include Rs 783 crore for Mission Shakti, Rs 400 crore for Fasal Bima Yojana, Rs 600 crore for non-government high schools and Rs 308 crore for grant-in-aid to non-government colleges.

The minister said the increased allocations have been possible as all the economic parameters have shown improvement. The own revenue receipts till August end is Rs 41,231 crore which is 39 per cent of the budget estimate of Rs 1,05,500 crore while the tax revenue collection is Rs 20,131 crore, 38 per cent of the budget estimate. The own non-tax revenue collection till the end of August is Rs 21,100 crore which is 40 per cent of the budget estimate.

Share tax has increased to Rs 17,319 crore which is 37.5 per cent of the budget estimate. It has increased by 20.4 per cent over the corresponding period of last year. Total central transfer to the state till August-end is Rs 23,535 crore, around 29.8 per cent of the budget estimate. The loan burden on the state has also dropped to Rs 88,847 crore. The per capita loan burden of Rs 19,171 is one of the lowest in the country, he added.

The minister said once again focus has been laid on programme expenditure which is at Rs 20,100 crore, around 71 per cent of the supplementary budget. In the administrative expenditure, an additional Rs 2,684 crore has been provided to meet expenditure on salary, DA, arrear salary of judicial officers and maintenance of assets. Besides, Rs 196 crore has been earmarked for the conduct of elections including police arrangements. While an allocation of Rs 4,664 crore has been made disaster response fund, Rs 572 crore will be transferred to the local bodies. Out of the provisions for programme expenditure, Rs 10,864 crore, 53 per cent has been allocated for the social sector while Rs 8,473 crore, 42 per cent is for economic and allied sectors.

Allocation for different sectors

Health sector-Rs 1,327 crore

Drinking water and

PRIs--Rs 4,083 crore

Agriculture and allied sector-Rs 4,067 crore

School and mass education-Rs 2,882 crore

