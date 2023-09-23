Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court notice to ASI over closure of Atharnala

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by one Kelu Charan Paikray, a resident of the locality.

Published: 23rd September 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The closure of the Atharanala Bridge over Musa River, a protected monument at the entry point of Puri town, for pedestrian’ traffic has come under judicial scrutiny with the Orissa High Court issuing notice to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Thursday.

While issuing the notice, the division bench of Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra expected the superintending archaeologist ASI (Puri circle) to show cause as to why they shall not allow the pedestrians to cross through the old Atharanala bridge.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by one Kelu Charan Paikray, a resident of the locality. The Roads & Buildings Division of Works department had constructed twin bridges as an alternative road for the Atharanala bridge. While one was constructed in 2008, another was completed in 2015.

Appearing in person, Paikray pointed out that the provision for the pedestrian strip on these twin bridges was not provided as the Atharanala bridge was being used for the purpose. However, the ASI had closed the old bridge for pedestrian’ traffic in January 2020. Due to this, pedestrians were being deprived of a safe passage to cross the river.

