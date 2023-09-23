Senior BJD leader Pramila Mallik elected unopposed as speaker of OLA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJD leader Pramila Mallik was elected unopposed as the speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly on Friday, becoming the first woman to occupy the post. Speaker in-charge Rajanikant Singh announced Mallik’s election at a special session held before the commencement of the monsoon session of the House. The Opposition BJP and Congress did not field any candidate for election to the speaker’s post.

Leader of the House and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik moved a motion on Mallik’s installation as the speaker which was seconded by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Niranjan Pujari. Later, the chief minister, Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi, leader of the Congress Legislature Party Narasingha Mishra and other senior members accompanied Mallik to the seat of the speaker.

Mallik thanked all members and sought their cooperation for the smooth functioning of the proceedings. She assured that do her best to maintain the dignity of the House. The chief minister expressed confidence in her ability. Stating she has been a lawmaker, a minister and the government chief whip, he said her vast experience would help her perform the duties of speaker diligently. The CLP leader congratulated Mallik and hoped she will run the house in an impartial manner and protect opposition members.

