Six including receiver held for robbery in Odisha

During the investigation, the CCTV footage of the area was verified and the miscreants were identified.

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Malgodown police on Friday arrested six members of a robbers’ gang along with a receiver. The gang had allegedly looted a jeweller near Malgodown recently.

The accused are Ranjan Kumar Moharana (32) of Basulisahi in Mangalabag, Sunil Kumar Parida (28) of Nardia at Erasama in Jagatsinghpur, Sukant Das (19) of Upper Telenga Bazaar, Pravakar Jena (21) of Baurisahi, Arjun Das (19), Akash Das of Nimasahi and receiver Pankaj Karmakar (58) of Balu Bazaar.

DCP Pinak Mishra said, as per an FIR filed by Aditya Kumar Moharana of Bidyadharpur, while he was returning home after closing his jewellery shop at Baniasahi on September 9 at around 10.35 pm, around seven to eight persons arrived on three bikes and intercepted him near Malgodown overbridge.

The accused assaulted Moharana and snatched his laptop bag containing cash of Rs 7,50,000, two gold chains alone with one gold locket and two mobile handsets. The miscreants also took away his electric bike.

