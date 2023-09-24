Home States Odisha

BJD expels 2 leaders from Mayurbhanj

The action was taken against the two as per the order of BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Published: 24th September 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

BJD flag, Biju Janata Dal

Representational photo of Biju Janata Dal flag (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  BJD on Saturday expelled two of its leaders from Mayurbhanj district for anti-party activities.As per an office order released by the party, the leaders, expelled with immediate effect are Jalen Naik, a member of the special development council (SDC) of Mayurbhanj and Parameswar Samad, chairman of Tiring block.

“Jalen Naik, SDC member and Parameswar Samad, chairman of Tiring block under the Rairangpur Assembly constituency have been expelled from BJD for indulging in anti-party activities with immediate effect,” it added. The action was taken against the two as per the order of BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD Mayurbhanj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp