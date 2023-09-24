BJD expels 2 leaders from Mayurbhanj

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD on Saturday expelled two of its leaders from Mayurbhanj district for anti-party activities.As per an office order released by the party, the leaders, expelled with immediate effect are Jalen Naik, a member of the special development council (SDC) of Mayurbhanj and Parameswar Samad, chairman of Tiring block.

“Jalen Naik, SDC member and Parameswar Samad, chairman of Tiring block under the Rairangpur Assembly constituency have been expelled from BJD for indulging in anti-party activities with immediate effect,” it added. The action was taken against the two as per the order of BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

BHUBANESWAR: BJD on Saturday expelled two of its leaders from Mayurbhanj district for anti-party activities.As per an office order released by the party, the leaders, expelled with immediate effect are Jalen Naik, a member of the special development council (SDC) of Mayurbhanj and Parameswar Samad, chairman of Tiring block. “Jalen Naik, SDC member and Parameswar Samad, chairman of Tiring block under the Rairangpur Assembly constituency have been expelled from BJD for indulging in anti-party activities with immediate effect,” it added. The action was taken against the two as per the order of BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.