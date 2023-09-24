Home States Odisha

Odisha: Newly constructed concrete stairs at Gadagadia Ghat washed away 

Published: 24th September 2023

Mahanadi River (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A portion of the newly constructed concrete stairs at Gadagadia Ghat was washed away by the current of Mahanadi river. As per reports, in a bid to give Gadagadia Ghat a makeover like Haridwar, the administration had initiated steps for constructing concrete stairs on around 150 metre area adjacent to the river stream at lower Baliyatra ground to facilitate Bol Bom devotees in lifting water and people in bathing, floating boats on Kartik Purnima and performing obsequies of the deceased.The Mahanadi Barrage Division had constructed the stairs by spending more than Rs 13 lakh in June, 2022.

However, a portion of the stairs measuring around 50 feet was washed away in the current after flood water was released from Hirakud dam for the second time recently exposing the sub- standard quality of the work.

The remaining portion of the stairs may cave in anytime as there is no concrete base to support it and the sand under the stairs are sliding into the water.A senior official of Mahanadi Barrage division said engineers have visited the spot and taken stock of the situation.Steps are being taken for barricading the half-washed stairs to prevent any mishap till necessary repairs and restoration are undertaken, he informed.

