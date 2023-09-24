School peon arrested for raping Class III girl in Odisha

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Tension and unrest prevailed in Dangasil village of Kasipur block in Rayagada district following the rape of a Class-III girl allegedly by a school peon. The accused, identified as Shiba Prasad Mishra, has been taken into custody, while several others have been detained in connection with the incident on Friday.

According to sources, the girl is a student at the Sevashram school in the same village. On the fateful day, as she was returning home, when Mishra, the school peon, is said to have lured her into a vacant room within the school premises, where he allegedly raped her.

The police vehicle that was set ablaze

by Dangasil villagers | Express

Upon returning home, the traumatised girl confided in her mother following which the family took her to Dangasil hospital. She was later shifted to Rayagada district headquarters hospital as her condition deteriorated.

Irate residents of the village staged a road blockade demanding justice for the girl. The situation escalated when police personnel arrived in the village and requested the protesters to disperse. Frustrated with the response, some locals reportedly set a police vehicle on fire following a confrontation between the authorities and villagers.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) BK Nanda confirmed that around 30 individuals have been detained in connection with the unrest, and five platoons of armed forces have been deployed in the area to maintain order.

Meanwhile, the headmaster of Sevashram, Bisikesan Bagh, said that the accused peon has been placed under suspension, and the matter is currently under investigation. On the other hand, many male residents of Dangasil village have reportedly fled their homes to avoid arrest in connection with the turmoil.

