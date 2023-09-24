Teachers get CMO assurance, put stir on hold in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Representatives of All Utkal Primary Teachers’ Federation (AUPTF) on Saturday held talks with authorities in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and stuck to their decision of putting the agitation on hold for the time being, even as one of the teachers’ groups did not attend the meeting.

The group may take a decision on its earlier plan of mass agitation at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in the state capital seeking fulfillment of various demands of elementary teachers, on Sunday. Sticking to its earlier assurance, the Chief Minister’s Office convened a meeting with primary and upper primary teachers and deliberated at length about their grievances. The meeting, in which 5T secretary VK Pandian and other officials concerned were present, was attended by around 80 representatives of nine different primary and upper primary teachers association who are part of the AUPTF. MLA Pranab Prakash Das also attended it.

AUPTF general secretary Charulata Mohapatra said a host of demands were raised by the teachers including abolition of contractual posting, job regularisation, enhancement of grade-pay from Rs 2,300 to Rs 4,200, service rules for PET and Art teachers and introduction of old pension schemes. The CMO officials assured the Federation representatives that their grievances will be considered by the state government by the end of December this year. Accordingly, the Federation decided to put the agitation on hold.However, the Primary Teachers’ Association under AUPTF, reportedly skipped the meeting.

Association leaders, who earlier had claimed most of the teachers’ associations had extended their support to the agitation, said they will convene a meeting on Sunday to decide whether they will stick to their plan of mass protest at Mahatma Gandhi Marg on September 26 or not.Sources said some of the associations of AUPTF that attended Saturday’s meeting with CMO officials may also take part in Sunday’s teachers’ meeting.

