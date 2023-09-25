Five-year-old dies in Odisha hospital, family alleges doc’s fault

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Trouble broke out at Bari Community Health Centre (CHC) in Jajpur district on Sunday after the death of a 5-year-old girl who had been admitted and undergoing treatment there. Family members of the deceased alleged that the girl lost her life after an injection was administered to her at the hospital.

According to sources, five-year-old Arpita, daughter of Biranchi Gedi, a resident of Alipur under Bari block, was admitted to the Bari CHC for treatment as she was suffering from fever. During the treatment, a doctor present in the hospital administered an injection to Arpita. Soon after, their condition of Arpita deteriorated and she died while undergoing treatment.

The family members of the deceased and locals then created a ruckus in the CHC alleging the death of their child due to medical negligence. The hospital was burnt, and vandalized and various important papers were set on fire by the irate mob following the incident.

“I had brought my five-year-old daughter to the Bari CHC for treatment as she was suffering from fever. However, she died after an injection was administered to her by the treating doctor. The hospital authorities are responsible for my daughter’s death,” alleged the deceased’s father Biranchi Gedi.

On being informed, Bari police, chief district medical officer (CDMO) and local tehsildar rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the people by initiating discussions with them. After repeated persuasions and assurance of action against the person responsible for the death of the child, things returned to normalcy.

Jajpur CDMO Shibasish Moharana has assured that an investigation into the incident will be launched to find out the exact reason behind the death of the girl child. “If anybody is found guilty, stern action will be taken,” said Moharana.

