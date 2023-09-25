Home States Odisha

Five-year-old dies in Odisha hospital, family alleges doc’s fault

Jajpur CDMO Shibasish Moharana has assured that an investigation into the incident will be launched to find out the exact reason behind the death of the girl child.

Published: 25th September 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Trouble broke out at Bari Community Health Centre (CHC) in Jajpur district on Sunday after the death of a 5-year-old girl who had been admitted and undergoing treatment there. Family members of the deceased alleged that the girl lost her life after an injection was administered to her at the hospital.

According to sources, five-year-old Arpita, daughter of Biranchi Gedi, a resident of Alipur under Bari block, was admitted to the Bari CHC for treatment as she was suffering from fever. During the treatment, a doctor present in the hospital administered an injection to Arpita. Soon after, their condition of Arpita deteriorated and she died while undergoing treatment.

The family members of the deceased and locals then created a ruckus in the CHC alleging the death of their child due to medical negligence. The hospital was burnt, and vandalized and various important papers were set on fire by the irate mob following the incident.

“I had brought my five-year-old daughter to the Bari CHC for treatment as she was suffering from fever. However, she died after an injection was administered to her by the treating doctor. The hospital authorities are responsible for my daughter’s death,” alleged the deceased’s father Biranchi Gedi.

On being informed, Bari police, chief district medical officer (CDMO) and local tehsildar rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the people by initiating discussions with them. After repeated persuasions and assurance of action against the person responsible for the death of the child, things returned to normalcy.

Jajpur CDMO Shibasish Moharana has assured that an investigation into the incident will be launched to find out the exact reason behind the death of the girl child. “If anybody is found guilty, stern action will be taken,” said Moharana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
medical negligence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp