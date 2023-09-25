It’s not just drugs which cause addiction, behaviour too is responsible: Anirudh Kala

Upasana Ray By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Addiction cannot be eradicated, it can only be managed, said psychiatrist and author Anirudh Kala while speaking on the highs, lows and breakthroughs in drug and behavioural addiction at the Odisha Literary Festival here on Sunday.

Debunking common myths related to drug addiction, Anirudh, in an elaborate conversation with senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai explained the history and science behind addiction and informed that northwest and northeast India have always had a high incidence of opioid addiction because while the northwest is next to the golden crescent (Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan), the northeast is next to the golden triangle (Myanmar, Laos, Thailand). These two places produce around 90 per cent of the opium in the world.

He further clarified it is not just Punjab that is the hub of opium addiction but even states like Delhi, Haryana, HP and Punjab are under the grip of drug menace.On being asked about the idea of war on drugs which he speaks about in his recent book, ‘Most of what you know about addiction is wrong’, Anirudh said as a society we need to understand that addictions cannot be eradicted, it can only be managed. “Opium and cannabis have been a part of our culture since over 1,000 years. It’s not just drugs which cause addiction, sometimes your behaviour is responsible for it,” he opined.

He said after being banned, the intoxicants became stronger and hence more dangerous because smugglers find it easier to bootleg stronger drugs as they are compact and fetch more profit. “Last year, Indian police and drug agencies confiscated thousands of tonnes of heroin and opium. But it is actually 5 per cent of what India consumes in a year. So we are failing on both sides,” he said.

Talking about the rehabilitation centres, Anirudh said, “Rehab centres as a treatment modality are overrated. Most of the drug addicts can be treated on an outpatient basis. There are substitute drugs which are administered in the OPDs where patients don’t experience withdrawal symptoms or cravings and can easily go back to their usual dealings. It is just that the addict needs to be willing to get treated,” he said.

