Love in the age of social media: More partners, more rejections

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

Giving a little more time in this age of social media might work in finding the right person one has been looking for, opined celebrated author Durjoy Datta. Addressing a session on ‘Love in the age of social media: Is there a happy ever after’ at the Odisha Literary Festival, moderated by senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai, Datta said, “People appear to be boring only when we don’t get to know them. However, sparing a little more time in knowing them sometimes work.”

In his message to the young generation, who have both age and time on their side, Datta said, “The first few meets or dates are just performances where you are just trying to act out the best version of yourself.”

“While the best version of some people might not appeal to you, their real sense might do. So giving a little more time might help in finding the person you are looking for. And in doing so, either you would have found a person or a friend,” he said.

Underlining the difficulties people earlier had in finding a person of their choice, Datta said things have become more easier because of the availability of prospective partners. Besides, he said youngsters these days are in a much better stage in terms of expressing themselves and explaining what’s happening in a relationship. “They have the vocabulary to explain,” he said.

“With this anxiety in place, dating has become tougher”, Datta said.

The author of 19 best-selling romance novels, also cautioned the young generation to not get into the false sense of urgency in social media.“Some people post even before they read. I think there’s a false sense of urgency that is doing the rounds on social media,” he said. He said youths like his books as they find it relatable.

