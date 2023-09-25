Home States Odisha

Naveen gets emotional, fights back tears during Gita Mehta tribute

The chief minister used a handkerchief to wipe his tears at the end of the video which depicted the life and works of his sister, revealing a very sensitive side of his personality.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gets emotional during the screening of a documentary on his sister late Gita Mehta at OLF on Sunday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik turned emotional and fought back tears while a short documentary film created by The New Indian Express on his sister and renowned author-filmmaker Gita Mehta, who passed away recently, was being played as a mark of tribute to her at the Odisha Literary Festival 2023 here on Sunday.

The chief minister used a handkerchief to wipe his tears at the end of the video which depicted the life and works of his sister, revealing a very sensitive side of his personality. The video was shown just before the valedictory function of the two-day festival which came to an end on Sunday. The chief minister expressed his appreciation of the gesture by TNIE at the end of the function. “ I want to thank the TNIE for this beautiful tribute,” he said.

