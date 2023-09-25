Odisha: Inspector-in-charge ‘assaults’ man over land dispute

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Raruan police station in Mayurbhanj district, Prabhukalyan Acharya, has been accused of physically assaulting one Sarat Giri from Uttarposi village over a land-related complaint. Giri was admitted to Raruan hospital and later shifted to Keonjhar hospital after his condition deteriorated.

Giri’s sister, Rani alleged that Acharya demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 to resolve a land dispute case filed against her brother. He was called to the police station on September 22 and detained for hours. When family members arrived to secure his release, they were assured that Sarat would return home soon.

“My brother was subjected to a severe beating by four cops, including Acharya, that night, leaving him in a critical condition,” Rani alleged.

Local residents, appalled by Giri’s condition, contacted Mayurbhanj SP B Gangadhar, requesting him to intervene in the matter.

Meanwhile, Acharya has been transferred to cyber police station. However, the SP clarified that Acharya’s transfer is a part of a routine administrative reshuffle.

