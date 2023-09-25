Odisha Literary Festival: Devika Rege's 'Quarterlife' - a novel that transcends debut boundaries

By Express News Service

Devika Rege is the literary star of 2023 whose debut novel, Quarterlife, astounded readers with its depth and maturity, echoing the works of seasoned authors who have tread the path of human introspection.

In Quarterlife, Rege’s narrative prowess delves deep into the inner landscapes of individuals on the precipice of crises, both moral and existential. Within its pages lies an ambitious narrative that ingeniously weaves together her characters’ inner worlds with the backdrop of a rapidly evolving political landscape in India, notably since the watershed 2014 national election.

According to an interview of Devika, when she went to the United States to pursue her academics, the winds of change in the country were palpable. The political landscape in India was undergoing a seismic shift. This momentous period in history would come to define Indian politics for years to come, and Quarterlife emerges as an elegant response to this epochal transformation.

Simultaneously, she observed a similar rhetoric gathering momentum in the West, signalling a global era of reckoning for democracies. In her quest to fathom the depths of these transformative times, she embarked on an intense creative journey that spanned the better part of a decade, giving birth to the masterpiece that is Quarterlife.

With her debut novel, Pune-born Devika Rege not only offers readers a literary gem but also a stark mirror reflecting the complex interplay between personal struggles and the shifting tides of politics. Devika Rege was awarded the Ramnath Goenka Sahithya Samman for Best Fiction for her remarkable achievement in crafting a novel that transcends debut boundaries.

