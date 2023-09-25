Odisha Literary Festival: Literature to OTT star of Deccan- Anirudh Kanisetti

By Express News Service

Anirudh Kanisetti

BEST NON-FICTION

At the age of 28, Anirudh Kanisetti has captivated hearts and minds of people with his profound insights into the history of Southern India and more. Anirudh’s literary odyssey commenced with his debut masterpiece, Lords of the Deccan: Southern India from Chalukyas to Cholas. This book has not only garnered widespread acclaim but also garnered him prestigious accolades such as the Yuva Puraskar by Sahitya Akademi.

But Anirudh’s journey doesn’t end with his written words; it takes a thrilling turn into the world of visual storytelling. The distinguished actor and producer Rana Daggubati recognised the immense potential of Anirudh’s work, announcing an OTT adaptation of Lords of the Deccan. The series is set to bring the vivid narratives of Southern India’s history to screens around the world.

As a researcher, Anirudh Kanisetti writes columns and has written for several publications, including The New Indian Express. Kanisetti has also earned grants from esteemed institutions like the Princeton Center for Digital Humanities and the India Foundation for the Arts for his contribution to historical research.

As a former Associate Fellow at the esteemed Takshashila Institution, Anirudh Kanisetti continued to shape the discourse on Indian history. His voice resonates far and wide through the airwaves, where he hosts the captivating podcasts Echoes of India, Yuddha, and The Altar of Time.

The young maestro of history won the Ramnath Goenka Sahithya Samman for Best Non-Fiction for his relentless commitment to unravelling the hidden stories of India’s past and bringing history to life.

Anirudh Kanisetti BEST NON-FICTION At the age of 28, Anirudh Kanisetti has captivated hearts and minds of people with his profound insights into the history of Southern India and more. Anirudh’s literary odyssey commenced with his debut masterpiece, Lords of the Deccan: Southern India from Chalukyas to Cholas. This book has not only garnered widespread acclaim but also garnered him prestigious accolades such as the Yuva Puraskar by Sahitya Akademi.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); But Anirudh’s journey doesn’t end with his written words; it takes a thrilling turn into the world of visual storytelling. The distinguished actor and producer Rana Daggubati recognised the immense potential of Anirudh’s work, announcing an OTT adaptation of Lords of the Deccan. The series is set to bring the vivid narratives of Southern India’s history to screens around the world. As a researcher, Anirudh Kanisetti writes columns and has written for several publications, including The New Indian Express. Kanisetti has also earned grants from esteemed institutions like the Princeton Center for Digital Humanities and the India Foundation for the Arts for his contribution to historical research. As a former Associate Fellow at the esteemed Takshashila Institution, Anirudh Kanisetti continued to shape the discourse on Indian history. His voice resonates far and wide through the airwaves, where he hosts the captivating podcasts Echoes of India, Yuddha, and The Altar of Time. The young maestro of history won the Ramnath Goenka Sahithya Samman for Best Non-Fiction for his relentless commitment to unravelling the hidden stories of India’s past and bringing history to life.