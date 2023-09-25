Odisha looks to take transformative dive into the future, says Naveen

Bijay Kumar Chaki By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said contemporary Odisha looks to take a transformative dive to the future with the experience of the past. Speaking at the valedictory function of Odisha Literary Festival (OLF), the chief minister said that the process of creating the identity of a forward looking modern society in Odisha keeping all the basic idea of the state intact is on.

Stating that the government is transforming society, the chief minister said everything, education, healthcare, agriculture is witnessing a paradigm shift on the foundation of a transformative governance. The women of the state now feel empowered, delivering strong leadership in every part of society. People are more confident of their future now than ever before.

“This newfound self-confidence is generating another core value of our society leading to Ama Odisha, Naveen Odisha,” he stated.

Expressing his happiness to be at the OLF with its theme ‘Ideas of Identity’, the chief minister said, “New ideas keep us navigating towards the future and they are bits of greater socio-economic and cultural identity. Peace, non-violence and social cohesion will remain our eternal values as the roots of our growing identity,” he said.

‘The historical Odisha is defined by the Kalinga war. The determination to fight to the finish changed the course of history. It spread the message of peace and non-violence and Odisha continues to stand for it even today. The glorious era of emperor Kharavela re-established our identity as a vibrant society,’ he added.

Raising the question on what defines people, the chief minister said, “In the age of binaries, our definition is expected to be one based on history, geography, society or prosperity. But that is not something Odias appreciate. We have so many identities and we celebrate them all. However, I believe, a society’s identity is defined by its core values,” he said.

He said the spiritual Odisha is deeply embedded in the worship of Lord Jagannath. The Jagannath culture is a narrative of values in respecting all religions and cultures. Odisha’s social cohesion is one among the strongest and we are proud of this great social wealth.

The chief minister said the past two days at OLF have seen many discussions around politics, faiths, ideas and ideologies. “It is this spirit that Odisha upholds and I am hoping that The New Indian Express will continue to keep this tradition of dialogue alive in our city and state,” he said.

