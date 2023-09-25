Transcended boundaries and hearts

By Express News Service

Perumal Murugan

LITERARY EXCELLENCE

Woven into the rich tapestry of Tamil literature, Perumal Murugan has transcended boundaries, touched hearts, and created a legacy that will forever be etched in the annals of literary history. In 2014, Murugan’s literary gem titled Pookuzhi (Pyre) set the world ablaze with its profound narrative. Notably, this book achieved the extraordinary feat of being the first Tamil novel to be included in the prestigious International Booker Prize longlist, a testament to the universality of Murugan’s storytelling.

But Perumal Murugan’s journey has been far from smooth. In 2015, he faced a storm of adversity when he was harassed for one of his novels, Madhorubagan (One Part Woman). A story set in his hometown, One Part Woman courageously explored the story of a childless woman. A narrative based on historical facts, it drew the ire of local groups who accused it of insulting their town and women.

In the face of relentless protests, Perumal Murugan made the agonising decision to relinquish his teaching career and seek refuge in exile, urging his readers to burn his books. He boldly proclaimed, “Perumal Murugan the writer is dead”.

However, in July 2016, justice prevailed when a court dismissed petitions seeking his prosecution. Emerging from the shadows, he found solace in the pages of his novels once more.Perumal Murugan, aged 56, was awarded the Ramnath Goenka Sahithya Samman for Literary Excellence.

