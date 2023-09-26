20 truckloads of timber confiscated in Odisha's Noliashai

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Forest officials along with police confiscated casuarina and other valuable timber from Noliashai, under Gadakujang panchayat in Erasama on Monday. Earlier, residents of Noliashai had voiced their discontent over the rampant deforestation in the village forests. They alleged the forest department turned a blind eye to the issue.

However, with the collaborative efforts of the local community and the forest department, a substantial number of trees had been planted in expansive areas covering the panchayats of Dhinkia, Nuagaon, and Gadakujang. Village committees were formed to safeguard these forests, which were on the brink of extinction due to the illegal activities of timber mafia.

But local residents said the timber mafia brazenly took away truckloads of Akasia, casuarina, Arjun, and other valuable timber. The forests near the Jatadhari River mouth have thus been disappearing without any effective intervention.

The forest department that faced severe criticism for its alleged failure to act, on the day, seized the stockpiled firewood and floating timber belonging to villagers, in the presence of the timber mafia.

The team, led by forest ranger Kujang Ranjan Mishra along with a platoon of police personnel from the Abhyachandpur police jurisdiction conducted raids on various houses and members of the village forest committee in Noliashai, resulting in the confiscation of nearly 20 truckloads of Akasia, casuarina, Arjun, and other timber.

The inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Abhyachandpur police station, Rajkishore Behera, stated, “Nearly one platoon of police personnel was mobilised to seize a substantial quantity of timber from Noliashai village on Monday.”

