Criminal stabbed to death in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A notorious criminal of the district was stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants at Dhumat village within Nikirai police limits here on Monday. The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Trilochan Mallick of Charigaon village.

Nikirai IIC Jyotimayee Sethi said Trilochan had gone to Dhumat village in the afternoon for some work. He was stabbed by five unidentified assailants there. He was rushed to the district headquarters hospital where doctors declared him dead. The body was handed over to the bereaved family after completion of necessary medico-legal formalities.

Following the murder, tension was palpable in Dhumat and nearby villages as many locals closed their shops in panic. Police rushed to the village to take stock of the situation. “A case has been registered under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC. Investigation is underway and we have sealed all the entry and exit points to nab the killers,” the IIC added.

Police sources said Trilochan was involved in many criminal cases including theft, extortion, tender fixing and robbery in Kendrapara and others districts of the state. It is suspected that he was murdered over past enmity.

