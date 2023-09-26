Double murder over suspected sorcery rocks Ghodapanka village in Odisha's Gajapati district

By Express News Service

Berhampur, Sept 26: A double murder rocked Ghodapanka village under Adava police limits in Gajapati district as a couple was killed in the presence of neighbours on Monday late evening.

Though the exact reason of the twin murder is yet to be known, the couple was reportedly hacked to death by unknown miscreants over suspected sorcery practice.

The deceased are Kapilendra Mallik (38) and his wife Sasmita (31). Sources said, some miscreants barged into the house of Kapilendra when he was alone in the house and attacked him with sharp weapons. After leaving him in a pool of blood, the killers searched for other members of the family.

After sometime, they found Sasmita, who was returning home unaware about the incident, and attacked her without any provocation in the presence of neighbours.

Critically injured, the couple is believed to have died on the spot as no one could dare to shift them to hospital for fear of attack from the miscreants.

Later, informed police reached at the spot after midnight and brought the couple to a local hospital, where the doctors declared them brought dead.

Police have registered a murder case and detained five persons for questioning in this connection. Investigations are on to ascertain the reason behind the double murder. The bodies have been sent for autopsy and armed police forces have been deployed in the village, he added.

Incidentally, this was the second murder attempt on Kapilendra on suspicion over sorcery. In February, he had survived a fatal attack after he was shot from behind while riding a bike. He had lodged a police complaint then.

