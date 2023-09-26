Odisha man gives supari to murder wife, held

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: A 35-year-old transporter who had allegedly paid contract killers `5 lakh to murder his wife was arrested by Keonjhar police. The accused Suresh Parida had meticulously planned his wife’s killing after which her body was thrown in Baitarani river, police said.

The incident which took place on September 2 came to light after the 35-year-old victim Sunita Ghana’s body was detected two weeks later. Basing on a complaint by the victim’s family members, police detained and interrogated Suresh and arrested him formally on Sunday. Police investigation revealed that Suresh took his wife on a trip to Khandadhar waterfall but on the way, he stopped to relieve himself. This is when Sunita is alleged to have been killed and her body dumped in Baitarani.

Later, the accused along with his brother-in-law went to Keonjhar Town police station to lodge a missing persons complaint. When Sunita’s decomposed body surfaced at Malda, a place between Nayakot and Bamebari police limits, on September 17, things took a turn.

Police said, Sunita was Suresh’s second wife and the couple lived in Keonjhar. The accused’s first wife too lived in the same town. However, the couple used to fight frequently over dowry demands of Suresh. Police said, the accused had taken Rs 1.5 lakh from his brother-in-law and is believed to have given the same to contract killers as part payment. The killers have not been traced yet though an acquaintance of the accused has been arrested.

KEONJHAR: A 35-year-old transporter who had allegedly paid contract killers `5 lakh to murder his wife was arrested by Keonjhar police. The accused Suresh Parida had meticulously planned his wife’s killing after which her body was thrown in Baitarani river, police said. The incident which took place on September 2 came to light after the 35-year-old victim Sunita Ghana’s body was detected two weeks later. Basing on a complaint by the victim’s family members, police detained and interrogated Suresh and arrested him formally on Sunday. Police investigation revealed that Suresh took his wife on a trip to Khandadhar waterfall but on the way, he stopped to relieve himself. This is when Sunita is alleged to have been killed and her body dumped in Baitarani. Later, the accused along with his brother-in-law went to Keonjhar Town police station to lodge a missing persons complaint. When Sunita’s decomposed body surfaced at Malda, a place between Nayakot and Bamebari police limits, on September 17, things took a turn.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Police said, Sunita was Suresh’s second wife and the couple lived in Keonjhar. The accused’s first wife too lived in the same town. However, the couple used to fight frequently over dowry demands of Suresh. Police said, the accused had taken Rs 1.5 lakh from his brother-in-law and is believed to have given the same to contract killers as part payment. The killers have not been traced yet though an acquaintance of the accused has been arrested.