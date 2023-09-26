Task force will solve Gangua pollution: NGT

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday disposed of a petition seeking intervention against unrestricted discharge of untreated sewage into Gangua canal which flows through Bhubaneswar after it was informed that a task force has been constituted to make the water channel that connects Kuakhai with Daya river pollution free.

Expressing satisfaction over the task force, NGT’s East Zone bench said, “Now that a task force has been formed under the chairmanship of the chief secretary to monitor and ensure that Gangua canal and river Daya remain free of pollution, we have no reason to doubt that the task which has been assigned to itself by the task force for implementation of various schemes drawn up for the purpose, will be completed.”

The bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar (judicial member) and Dr Arun Kumar Verma (expert member) directed the task force to ensure completion of construction work of all the STPs under construction which were expected to be completed by November, 2023 and ensure that they are functional to the optimum.

“It will be the duty of this task force to regularly monitor and check all sources of pollution into Gangua canal, river Daya and river Kuakhai”, the Bench further directed.

Brundaban Das Azad, a Cuttack-based social activist had filed the petition pointing out that untreated sewage generated in Bhubaneswar was being discharged into the Gangua Nala through 10-storm water drains as the city is yet to have an organised sewage system. Advocate Afraaz Suhail argued on behalf of Azad.

The petition pointed out the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department, in its draft report relating to water pollution has mentioned Patia, Sainik School, Vani Vihar, Laxmisagar, Badagada, Kedargouri and Nicco Park as the major polluting points of Gangua canal.

