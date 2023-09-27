College girl sexually assaulted by driver in Odisha's Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In a harrowing incident, a 17-year-old college girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by the driver of a passenger vehicle in Kendrapara on Monday.

The driver, identified as Sumant Mallick (45) of Badatota village under Jamboo Marine police station, is on the run after the victim filed a complaint with the police on Tuesday.

The mishap occurred at 9 p.m. when the tribal girl boarded the passenger vehicle at Gopa Chhack, situated on the National Highway under Kendrapara Sadar police station while returning to her village under the same police station after classes. According to the survivor, she was the only passenger in the vehicle after her co-passengers got down at their respective destinations. Taking advantage of the situation, the driver allegedly assaulted her sexually even as she kept protesting and pleaded to stop the vehicle.

After getting her complaint, a case was filed against Mallick under several sections of the IPC including sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 294 (using obscene language), and 506 (criminal intimidation) besides the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO).

The accused fled his village after getting to know about the complaint, police said.

“We have formed a team to apprehend him and ensure justice for the girl,” said Kendrapara Sadar police station IIC Saroj Kumar Sahoo.

Efforts are on to locate the driver and bring him to book, he added.

