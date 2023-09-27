Home States Odisha

Fire breaks out in building, 2 child labourers rescued in Odisha

Childline officials said the boys were working in a plywood workshop in the building when the fire broke out at around 2 am.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two minor boys were rescued from Metro Towers in the city following a fire mishap on the wee hours of Tuesday. The boys are aged 15 and 16 and belong to Kolkata. Childline officials said the boys were working in a plywood workshop in the building when the fire broke out at around 2 am.

After rescuing them from the workshop that was filled with smoke by cutting open the shutter which was locked from outside, the firefighters handed them over to Saheed Nagar police.

However, Childline director Benudhar Senapati alleged that the police handed over the rescued children to a relative without producing them before the child welfare committee, filing any complaint or documentation of any kind.

Alleging that the violator may be the trafficker who brought the children to work, Senapati said it is a violation of child rights and child labour laws. The Childline on Tuesday filed a complaint in this regard with the Saheed Nagar police.

