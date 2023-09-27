Home States Odisha

NAAC team to visit Sambalpur University today

Registrar Nruparaj Sahu said that several development programmes have been taken up between the period of the last assessment and this one.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur University has geared up for the three-day visit of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team to the institution from September 27 to 29. Briefing the media, vice-chancellor Bidhu Bhusan Mishra said, “A six-member team of NAAC has already arrived at Sambalpur. The team will visit the varsity on Wednesday for assessment and accreditation of the institution under the third cycle. The university had secured an ‘A’ grade with a 3.15 grade point in 2016. However, over the last five years, the university has made remarkable progress in various domains. We are hopeful that the varsity will secure ‘A+” this time.”

Registrar Nruparaj Sahu said, several development programmes have been taken up between the period of last assessment and this one. The university has established two distinguished centres - the Centre for Natural Products and Ttherapeutics besides the Centre for Regional Development and Tribal Studies, both contributing significantly to research and knowledge creation, and dissemination. “Moreover, the varsity has also set up a state-of-the-art central instrumentation facility, an incubation hub besides tissue culture facility for commercial banana production,” he added.

