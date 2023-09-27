Odisha Assembly amends law to accommodate 22 castes in OBC list

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the battle for the OBC votes that constitute more than 50 per cent of the population is hotting up ahead of the 2024 elections, the state government rushed through a legislation in the Assembly on Tuesday to accommodate another 22 communities in the list of other backward class (OBC).

The Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which was introduced in the budget session of the Assembly but later withdrawn by the government was passed through voice vote amid Opposition pandemonium.

Piloting the Bill, Minister for ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Jagannath Saraka said it seeks to replace the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 notified on May 1, 2023 and to include 22 castes/communities which have already been included by the Central government.

“There are 22 castes/communities along with their synonyms, which had already been included in the list of OBCs for the state of Odisha through various notifications of the Government of India from time to time, but the same had not been included in the list of SEBCs of the state. Now, to replace the ordinance, the Bill is placed for the approval of the legislature,” the minister said.

The Assembly also passed the Bill to amend the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950 and Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003 to incorporate provisions allowing slum dweller associations (SDAs) formed under the JAGA Mission and community-based organisations including women self-help groups to have representation in ward committees to help prepare annual ward plan in a participatory manner.

Moving the Bill, Housing and Urban Development Minister Usha Devi said, “It is considered prudent that SDAs are represented in their respective ward committees to assist in allocation and deployment of funds earmarked for slums in municipal budgets as well as the urban poor welfare funds.”

Since the Disaster Management Act, 2005 mandates all local authorities to adopt disaster risk reduction measures, the minister said the Act empowers local authorities to take appropriate measures for disaster management in the urban local bodies. This has become all the more important in the wake of the pandemic, which requires emergency response from the ULBs to mitigate its impact, she said.

Bills to amend the Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Act, 2023, the Odisha Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 and the Odisha Consolidation of Holdings and Prevention of Fragmentation of Land Act, 1972 were also passed in the Assembly.

