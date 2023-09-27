Home States Odisha

Odisha couple killed over sorcery suspicion

Police conducting investigation in front of the couple’s house | Express

By Express News Service

PARALAKHEMUNDI: A double murder rocked Ghodapanka village in Gajapati’s Adava after a couple was brutally killed by unidentified miscreants on Monday night. The deceased were identified as Kapilendra Mallik (38) and his wife Sasmita (31). Though the exact reason behind the twin murder is yet to be ascertained, the couple was reportedly hacked to death over suspected sorcery practice.

Sources said in the night, a group of armed miscreants barged into the house of Kapilendra when he was alone in the house and attacked him with sharp weapons. After leaving him in a pool of blood, the killers searched for other members of the family. Subsequently, they found Sasmita who was returning home and attacked her without any provocation in the presence of neighbours.

The critically-injured couple reportedly died on the spot as neighbours and fellow villagers could not dare to take them to the hospital fearing attack from the miscreants. On being informed, police reached the village after midnight and rushed the couple to the local hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of R Udayagiri A K Nayak said, “A murder case was registered and 30 people detained for questioning. We suspect the killers would be among them. Probe is underway to ascertain the reason behind the crime. The bodies were sent for autopsy and further investigation is underway.”

Incidently, a murder attempt was made on Kapilendra earlier this year as locals suspected him of practising sorcery. In February, he had survived a fatal attack after being shot at from behind. Kapilendra sustained critical injuries but recovered. He also lodged a complaint with police in this connection and the matter is under investigation. Armed police have been deployed in Ghodapanka. Sources said most menfolk of the village have fled fearing police action.

