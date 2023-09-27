Odisha: Student stoned to death by friends over earphone

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Shockwaves spread in Sundargarh’s Rourkela after a Class IX student was allegedly stoned to death by two of his friends over sharing of cellphone earbuds in RN Pali area. The body of the 15-year-old student was recovered from a bushy area along Hecket Road in RN Pali on Tuesday. Police have detained the two juveniles of Orampada and another teenager who is a witness to the fatal petty fight.

Police said the victim and the two accused studied in Class IX but belonged to different schools. The three of them were friends. The victim went missing on Sunday evening following which his worried parents lodged a missing complaint in RN Pali police station.

The victim’s family members and neighbours continued their search but failed to trace him. Subsequently, the boy’s family picked up hints about the incident and possible involvement of the minors. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Panposh Upasana Padhi said cops zeroed in on the two accused juveniles after the boy’s parents provided clues that their son used to spend time with them.

Preliminary investigation revealed that on the fateful day, the three teenagers were on a pleasure trip on bicycles. Near the crime spot along Hecket Road, they picked up a quarrel over sharing of mobile earphone. The quarrel turned into a physical fight and the duo attacked the victim with stone before fleeing the scene.

Along with the two children in conflict with law, another boy who witnessed the crime has been detained. Official procedure is underway for production of the two minors before Juvenile Justice Board here. The body of the victim was sent for autopsy and further investigation is on, the SDPO added. Incidentally, Orampada area used to be known for criminal and anti-social activities.

