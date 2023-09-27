Home States Odisha

Odisha: Student stoned to death by friends over earphone

Police said the victim and the two accused studied in Class IX but belonged to different schools. The three of them were friends.

Published: 27th September 2023 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Police recovering the body of the victim from along Hecket Road in RN Pali | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Shockwaves spread in Sundargarh’s Rourkela after a Class IX student was allegedly stoned to death by two of his friends over sharing of cellphone earbuds in RN Pali area. The body of the 15-year-old student was recovered from a bushy area along Hecket Road in RN Pali on Tuesday. Police have detained the two juveniles of Orampada and another teenager who is a witness to the fatal petty fight.

Police said the victim and the two accused studied in Class IX but belonged to different schools. The three of them were friends. The victim went missing on Sunday evening following which his worried parents lodged a missing complaint in RN Pali police station.

The victim’s family members and neighbours continued their search but failed to trace him. Subsequently, the boy’s family picked up hints about the incident and possible involvement of the minors. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Panposh Upasana Padhi said cops zeroed in on the two accused juveniles after the boy’s parents provided clues that their son used to spend time with them.

Preliminary investigation revealed that on the fateful day, the three teenagers were on a pleasure trip on bicycles. Near the crime spot along Hecket Road, they picked up a quarrel over sharing of mobile earphone. The quarrel turned into a physical fight and the duo attacked the victim with stone before fleeing the scene.

Along with the two children in conflict with law, another boy who witnessed the crime has been detained. Official procedure is underway for production of the two minors before Juvenile Justice Board here. The body of the victim was sent for autopsy and further investigation is on, the SDPO added. Incidentally, Orampada area used to be known for criminal and anti-social activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cellphone earbuds student

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp