Two youth BJD leaders face action

While no specific reason was cited for the action, BJD insiders claimed the duo was indulging in extortion in the name of the party.

Published: 27th September 2023 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A youth leader was stripped of his post while another student leader was suspended from the ruling BJD’s state unit for anti-party activities. Making the announcement, BJD general secretary Manas Mangaraj in a statement on Monday informed that Prakash Paswan was removed from the post of state secretary of Biju Yuva Janata Dal with immediate effect by order of the BJD president for anti-party activities.

Mangaraj in another statement on the same day informed the state general secretary of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal Rabindra Pradhan was suspended from the party for the same reason with immediate effect by order of the BJD president. While no specific reason was cited for the action, BJD insiders claimed the duo was indulging in extortion in the name of the party.

While Paswan could not be contacted despite repeated attempts, Pradhan addressing local media persons on Tuesday lambasted Labour & ESI Minister and Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak claiming those opposing Nayak were being shown the door. He also accused  BJD’s observer for Sundargarh district and minister PR Ghadai of allowing the destruction of the party organisation in Sundargarh and concentrating only on personal gain.

