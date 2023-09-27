Youth found dead, family alleges murder in Odisha's Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A youth who had gone missing since Monday was spotted lying dead in a bamboo forest on Tuesday by some locals near the Kani riverbank in Palasahi village of Mallikapur panchayat under Dasarathpur police limits in Jajpur district.

According to sources, the deceased 25-year-old Sabyasachi Nayak, son of Chittaranjan Nayak of Mohanty Patana village in the district left home on Monday noon. When he did not return by night, his family members launched a frantic search to trace him but to no avail.

On Tuesday morning, he was spotted lying dead in a bamboo forest near the Kani riverbank by some residents of Palasahi village. They informed the Dasarathapur police following which a team reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident. Police seized the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the family of Sabyasachi has alleged that he has been murdered. “Drug peddling is going on rampantly in our areas. Sabyasachi has been killed and we suspect the involvement of some drug addicts in the crime,” a relative of the victim stated.

Based on the complaint lodged by the family, Dasarathpur police have begun an investigation, a police official said.

JAJPUR: A youth who had gone missing since Monday was spotted lying dead in a bamboo forest on Tuesday by some locals near the Kani riverbank in Palasahi village of Mallikapur panchayat under Dasarathpur police limits in Jajpur district. According to sources, the deceased 25-year-old Sabyasachi Nayak, son of Chittaranjan Nayak of Mohanty Patana village in the district left home on Monday noon. When he did not return by night, his family members launched a frantic search to trace him but to no avail. On Tuesday morning, he was spotted lying dead in a bamboo forest near the Kani riverbank by some residents of Palasahi village. They informed the Dasarathapur police following which a team reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident. Police seized the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, the family of Sabyasachi has alleged that he has been murdered. “Drug peddling is going on rampantly in our areas. Sabyasachi has been killed and we suspect the involvement of some drug addicts in the crime,” a relative of the victim stated. Based on the complaint lodged by the family, Dasarathpur police have begun an investigation, a police official said.