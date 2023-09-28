Eight arrested and 16 detained in Gajapati double murder

By Express News Service

PARALAKHEMUNDI: Police on Wednesday arrested eight persons in connection with the brutal murder of a couple at Ghodapanka village in Gajapati’s Adava two days back. Besides, 16 people have been detained for questioning. Police have also seized four sharp weapons used in the ghastly crime.

A group of miscreants had reportedly killed the couple, identified as Kapilendra Malik and wife Sasmita, in the village on Monday night. Though the exact reason behind the double murder is yet to be ascertained, it is believed that the miscreants killed the couple suspecting them of practising sorcery.

In February this year, a murder attempt was made on Kapilendra as some locals suspected him of practising black magic. He sustained critical injuries after being shot at by miscreants. After his recovery, he lodged a complaint with the police in this connection. Though police registered a case, there was no reportedly progress in the investigation.

Villagers alleged that lack of police action emboldened the assailants who prepared a plan and eliminated Kapilendra and his wife. Besides, the attack on Kapilendra in February and his murder on Monday took place at the behest of some influential persons in the area. Police said further investigation is underway.

