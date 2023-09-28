Implement Sexual Harassment Act in govt offices, orders Orissa HC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed all authorities under the Central and state government in Odisha to comply with the direction of section 19 (b) of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The direction was issued on a PIL filed by Biyat Pragya Tripathy, a social activist seeking implementation of section 19 (b) of the Act. Arguing on the petitioner’s behalf, advocate Sujata Dash contended the implementation of section 19 (b) of the Act is essentially needed to build up congenial environment at workplaces for women who are harassed sexually.

“Nobody would dissent in accepting that for an equal society and safe society, dignity and safety of the women have to be given priority. The said Act has been designed to achieve such conditions in all spaces, particularly in the public places and the workplaces”, Dr Dash argued.

While disposing of the PIL, the division bench of Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho in its September 15 order said, “We fix a date for implementation of the above direction. The said direction shall have to be carried out within a period of three months from today. Accordingly, the authorities have to place a billboard showing the penal consequences of sexual harassment, etc.”

