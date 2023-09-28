Home States Odisha

JMFC takes cognisance of offences against Jena

The case records were returned on the ground of procedural lapses in the order issued on Monday as the JMFC had not taken cognisance of the case in it.

Pratap Kumar Jena. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Salepur on Wednesday took cognisance of offences against former law minister Pratap Kumar Jena as an accused in the Mahanga double murder case. The JMFC took cognisance of the offences punishable under sections 302, 506 and 120 B of IPC after the additional district and sessions judge-cum-special court, Bhubaneswar returned the records in the case for resubmission.

The case records were returned on the ground of procedural lapses in the order issued on Monday as the JMFC had not taken cognisance of the case in it. In the order, issued on September 25, the JMFC had held a prima facie case punishable for the offences under sections 302, 506 and 120 B of IPC made out against Jena and ordered for transfer of the case records to the special court in Bhubaneswar as he was an MLA, for disposal in accordance with law.  

Accordingly, the JMFC in a revised order took cognisance of the offences punishable  under sections 302, 506 and 120 B of IPC.“On further perusal, there is prima facie material to proceed against the accused person namely Pratap Kumar Jena. Hence, the complainant is directed to file adequate requisites to issue summons to the accused person”, the JMFC said and fixed October 6 for filing of requisites.

