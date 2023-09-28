Ruckus in Odisha Assembly, proceedings affected

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a smooth question hour, a ruckus erupted in the Assembly on Wednesday over various issues raised by Opposition BJP and Congress members. While BJP members rushed to the well shouting slogans during zero hour raising their demands, those from Congress protested the speaker’s denial of permission to their leader to speak when bills were passed in the house on Tuesday.

As the noisy scenes continued, the speaker adjourned the house thrice till 4 PM. The pandemonium continued during the afternoon session following which the speaker convened an all-party meeting to hold discussions for the smooth functioning of the Assembly. But the ruckus continued and the house was once again adjourned for half an hour by the speaker.

An adjournment motion brought by Opposition members on the sorry state of elementary education in Odisha could not be taken up for discussion for the second day. However, the state government rushed through four bills amidst the pandemonium. Opposition members staged a walkout from the house.

BHUBANESWAR: After a smooth question hour, a ruckus erupted in the Assembly on Wednesday over various issues raised by Opposition BJP and Congress members. While BJP members rushed to the well shouting slogans during zero hour raising their demands, those from Congress protested the speaker’s denial of permission to their leader to speak when bills were passed in the house on Tuesday. As the noisy scenes continued, the speaker adjourned the house thrice till 4 PM. The pandemonium continued during the afternoon session following which the speaker convened an all-party meeting to hold discussions for the smooth functioning of the Assembly. But the ruckus continued and the house was once again adjourned for half an hour by the speaker. An adjournment motion brought by Opposition members on the sorry state of elementary education in Odisha could not be taken up for discussion for the second day. However, the state government rushed through four bills amidst the pandemonium. Opposition members staged a walkout from the house.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });