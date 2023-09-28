Schoolteacher booked for beating 16-year-old student black and blue

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A high school teacher in Kendrapara district, identified as Gopabandhu Behera, has been booked by the police on charges of allegedly subjecting a 16-year-old student to corporal punishment. The incident took place at Chandannagar High School in Chandannagar village, located under Aul police station.

The victim, Subhama Barik, a class X student, sustained severe injuries when the teacher reportedly struck him multiple times on the hand and leg with a bamboo stick on Tuesday. Subhama’s father, Gurucharana Barik, filed an FIR with the police, alleging that his son saw the teacher consuming alcohol near the school washroom and that irked the teacher. He wanted to take revenge and beat the child, he further stated in the complaint.

Police have initiated a case against the teacher, invoking various sections under IPC, including 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation). Investigation into the incident is on. The student is currently undergoing treatment at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Aul, said IIC of Aul police station, Sabyasachi Satapathy.

Questioned, the headmaster of the School, Dilip Kumar Sahoo, acknowledged that the teacher had assaulted the student, citing that Subhama was creating disturbances within the school premises. However, he vehemently denied allegations of the teacher consuming alcohol on the school campus. Social worker Biraja Pati expressed concern over the physical and emotional trauma children often endure due to corporal punishment, affecting their studies and attendance.

