Teacher killed, 47 students hurt in Chandahandi ghat road accident

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: A schoolteacher was killed and around 47 students sustained injuries after the private bus in which they were travelling overturned at Chandahandi ghat in Nabarangpur district on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Prabhas Jena, a physical education teacher (PET) at Swami Vivekananda High School in Umerkote. The mishap took place when students of the high school along with some teachers were on their way to attend a district-level sports event in Chandahandi block.

Sources said while negotiating a steep turn on the ghat road, the bus driver lost control and the vehicle overturned. Following the accident, locals rushed to the spot and pulled the injured students and teachers out of the damaged bus. Fire services personnel and police also arrived on the spot and rushed the injured to Jharigaon Community Health Centre (CHC).

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Umerkote Madhusikta Misra said more than 50 students and teachers were in the bus when it overturned. At least seven students and three PETs have been shifted to the district headquarters hospital, Nabarangpur as their condition is critical.

On the day, local MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi, Nabarangpur SP S Sushree, sub-collector Prakash Misra and SDC chairperson Pradeep Majhi visited the mishap site and met the injured students and teachers at the CHC. Locals alleged that the Ghat road has steep inclines and sharp turns which create problems for commuters. Due to the steepness, accidents take place on the route frequently.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that the private bus involved in the mishap reportedly had no permit to ply on the route. Besides, the bus was overloaded with passengers as more than 50 school students and staff were inside the vehicle against its seating capacity of 32. The SDPO said a detailed inquiry will be conducted to ascertain the circumstances leading to the mishap.

