Two illegal sawmills shut in Odisha after raids

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In a joint operation, officials from Chandipur Wildlife Range and Balasore Vigilance, raided and successfully closed down two sawmills operating unauthorisedly on Wednesday. Machines and valuable logs were seized during the raids.

Acting on a tip-off, and under the direction of Balasore DFO Khuswant Singh, the raids were carried out at two separate locations. The first was near Baliapal Chowk under Langaleswar beat. The second raid was conducted in Brahmapur, under the jurisdiction of the Singla police station.

Multiple pieces of sawmill machinery, along with teak and neem logs, as well as sawn and round logs, were confiscated during the raids, the DFO said.

Usually, the smugglers steal valuable trees and sell them to local customers. They also supply the logs to neighbouring states allegedly in connivance with forest staff and police.

Due to the proximity of these locations to border routes, the illegal transportation of wood has been rampant, leading to severe depletion of forests in the region.

