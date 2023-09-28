Home States Odisha

Woman hurt after being attacked by robbers in Odisha

The incident took place when the victim’s son, Rajkishore Gupta, had gone out of the house to pick up his wife from the railway station.

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In a horrifying incident, a group of miscreants brutally attacked a woman, Shantilata Gupta (56), in Juniaram village, under Bahanaga police limits. The assailants, after forcibly entering her home on Tuesday night, looted cash of Rs 7 lakh and gold ornaments worth Rs 12 lakh.

The incident took place when the victim’s son, Rajkishore Gupta, had gone out of the house to pick up his wife from the railway station. Shantilata, who was asleep, was awakened by suspicious sounds within her home. She woke up to find miscreants attempting to unlock her valuables stored in an almirah.

When she protested, the miscreants attacked her with a sharp weapon, rendering her severely injured. They subsequently tied her limbs and gagged her with a cloth before fleeing with the stolen goods. Upon returning home with his wife, Rajkishore was shocked to see his mother lying in a pool of blood.

The entrance gate was broken. He rushed her to Bahanaga Hospital, but she was later shifted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital. On being informed, police along with forensic experts, sniffer dogs, and police personnel reached the scene on Wednesday. Police have launched an investigation.

