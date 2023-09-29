Five killed in separate road mishaps in Paradip, Baripada

By Express News Service

PARADIP/BARIPADA: Two youths lost their lives in a road accident on Thursday morning when their motorcycle collided head-on with a speeding Hyva vehicle on Cuttack-Paradip State Highway, within Kujang police jurisdiction.The victims have been identified as Jitendra Pal (40), a resident of Kendrapara, and his colleague Prahllad Pal (35), hailing from Patlipank in the Raghunathpur police jurisdiction. The incident took place when both were commuting from Paradip to Cuttack for work. The high-speed collision with the Hyva resulted in both Jitendra and Prahllad losing their lives on the spot.

Local residents rushed the victims to Kujang Hospital, where doctors declared them dead. The police have taken custody of the bodies and sent them for postmortem. However, the driver of the Hyva managed to flee the accident site.In another unfortunate incident, a woman lost her life in an accident at Atharbanki Chowk, under the jurisdiction of the Paradip Model police, on Wednesday evening. Her husband who was riding the bike sustained injuries.

Jairam Purty, an employee at the port, and his wife Golap (40) were riding a motorcycle when a speeding truck collided with them. Tragically, Golap succumbed to her injuries on the spot, while Jairam was injured and admitted to Atharbanki Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. Paradip Model Police have seized the truck involved in the incident.

In Mayurbhanj district, a couple died in a fatal road accident on Dwarsuni Ghat, situated under the jurisdiction of Bangiriposi police on Thursday. The victims, identified as Rabinarayan Das (50) and his wife Rebati Das (40), residents of Biosi, were riding a motorcycle when they collided with a truck, leading to their deaths.

The accident occurred when the couple was en route to Baripada. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot. Both Rabinarayan and Rebati’s bodies were sent to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) Baripada for postmortem. Meanwhile, the driver and helper of the truck involved in the accident fled the scene after the collision. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

